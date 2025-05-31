Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) Director Sells $4,058,268.48 in Stock

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) Director John Ackerman sold 201,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $4,058,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,847.04. This represents a 57.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 27th, John Ackerman sold 1,084,276 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $21,859,004.16.

Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Guardian Pharmacy Services ( NYSE:GRDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 421,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 464,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000.

GRDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

