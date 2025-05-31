Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 3,788 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 910.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Crown were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $100.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

