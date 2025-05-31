Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

