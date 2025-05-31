First Hawaiian Bank Has $985,000 Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ WTW opened at $316.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of -316.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $251.18 and a 12 month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

