Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Argus set a $148.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

NYSE:CAH opened at $154.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $156.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

