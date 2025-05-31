Marcum Wealth LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,842,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of SMH opened at $238.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.04. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.