Marcum Wealth LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,842,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.5%
Shares of SMH opened at $238.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.04. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $283.07.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
