MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,796,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on RGA shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $203.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.57. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.