Andrew Gelb Sells 5,652 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.25 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

