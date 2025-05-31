California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of TechnipFMC worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.46.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $31.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.98. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. This represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

