Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,373,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $19.31 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

