California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 28,896 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 567,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,896 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,745,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after acquiring an additional 231,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,319 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $168,877,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $22.86 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.88%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

