B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $431,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $35.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

