Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

