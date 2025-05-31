Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,572 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $48,749,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 550.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 439.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 193,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 157,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $83.30 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,598. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

