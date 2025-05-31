Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Position Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,877.13. The trade was a 34.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average is $117.17. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

