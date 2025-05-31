Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys Shares of 1,340 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $38.53 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTRG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

