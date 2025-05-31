Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1,867.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 9,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

Shares of BP stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -413.04%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

