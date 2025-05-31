Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Invests $65,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.
Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of TSN opened at $56.20 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
