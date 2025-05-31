Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Invests $65,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TSN opened at $56.20 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.