Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 664.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,571 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $41,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,549,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 219,806 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,767,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after purchasing an additional 990,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,212,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.4%

ADC stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.12. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.45%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

