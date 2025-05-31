Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,310,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $35.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $689.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31.
About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
