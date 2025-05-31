Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 2,025 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in NetApp were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,438,269.95. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. This trade represents a 62.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,032. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

NetApp Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NTAP opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

