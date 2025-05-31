Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,717,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,865,000 after acquiring an additional 223,332 shares in the last quarter.

FND opened at $71.66 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $126.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

