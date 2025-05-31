Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 11,494 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Snap were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Snap by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Snap by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 117,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $1,010,115.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,348,290 shares in the company, valued at $28,761,811.10. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $9,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,818,548 shares in the company, valued at $504,599,673.92. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,586,313 shares of company stock worth $22,190,490. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

