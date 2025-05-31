Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $9.66 Million Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $352,572,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $94,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,459,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,531,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,149 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $68,950,000. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $62,612,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,494 shares of company stock valued at $636,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.95.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

