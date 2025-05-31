Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 97,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $97.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.87%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

