311,772 Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 311,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.13% of Clearwater Analytics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,425 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,445 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 830,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,040,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,626,000 after acquiring an additional 328,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CWAN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 3.8%

CWAN opened at $23.07 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,249.86. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,141 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $114,498.65. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,490.30. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,744 in the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

