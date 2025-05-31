Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $8.91 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 188,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Equitable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $29,939,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $7,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 513,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,217,000 after buying an additional 60,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $4,333,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. Equitable’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,426,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,346,877.36. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,400. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

View Our Latest Report on EQH

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.