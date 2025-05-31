Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 293,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.25% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of KRC stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,486.56. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,484.48. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.