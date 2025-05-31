Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of Pure Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,443,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,448,000 after purchasing an additional 615,931 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,207,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 401,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,748,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,458 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,921,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,751,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,162,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,677,000 after acquiring an additional 657,175 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $285,429.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 90,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,022.93. This trade represents a 7.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 801,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,849 shares of company stock worth $5,531,346 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

