Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 16,909 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,909 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at $723,222. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,831.35. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,066,426 shares of company stock worth $34,835,253 in the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

