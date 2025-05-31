Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 842,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BEPC opened at $29.40 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Articles

