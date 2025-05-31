Insider Selling: Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) SVP Sells $185,814.00 in Stock

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Granite Construction Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GVA opened at $89.49 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $699.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Granite Construction by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

