Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $113.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.89.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 571,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,099,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

