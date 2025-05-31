APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,048 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of APA worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 459.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 43,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ APA opened at $17.15 on Friday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.