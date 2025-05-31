California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,009,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,548,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,716,000 after acquiring an additional 348,112 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,702,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $23,710,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.25.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.30%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $104,656.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at $539,963,846.24. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $4,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,645. This trade represents a 78.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,340 shares of company stock worth $25,932,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SEIC. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

