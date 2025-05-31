California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,058 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Aspen Technology worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 965.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.25 and a 1 year high of $277.37.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.