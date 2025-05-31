California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,077,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,384 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grab were worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRAB. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Grab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 82,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Grab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grab by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Grab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 351,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Grab by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, CLSA raised Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

GRAB opened at $4.86 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

