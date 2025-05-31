12,499 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Acquired by 111 Capital

111 Capital acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 154,993 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 348,279 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 404,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 262,247 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $91,855.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,636.12. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $1,053,445. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

