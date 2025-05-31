111 Capital Purchases New Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

111 Capital purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 472.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.62.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Alterman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,352.96. This represents a 63.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $73,449.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,680.70. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,124 shares of company stock worth $235,730 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.