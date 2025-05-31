111 Capital Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 785,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,441,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sophron Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $4,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.48 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 215.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

