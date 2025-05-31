5,024 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Purchased by 111 Capital

111 Capital purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 547,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 369,744 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $60.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $73.46.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

