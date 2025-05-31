111 Capital Invests $104,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
HBI stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.42 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
