The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,911 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of The Carlyle Group worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of CG opened at $44.79 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

