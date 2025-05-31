Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Leerink Partners currently has a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Kinnari Patel bought 21,099 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,837.80. The trade was a 371.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at $685,848.50. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

