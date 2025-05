Head-To-Head Review: Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) & Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:WYHG)

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mama’s Creations and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting)”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mama’s Creations $123.33 million 2.49 $6.56 million $0.09 90.89 Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) $144.63 million 0.62 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Mama’s Creations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting).

This table compares Mama’s Creations and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mama’s Creations 3.02% 16.52% 7.68% Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mama’s Creations and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mama’s Creations 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mama’s Creations presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.40%. Given Mama’s Creations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mama’s Creations is more favorable than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mama’s Creations beats Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc. engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

About Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting)

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. is a holding company. It engages in the business of processing, selling, and distributing cured meat products including cured pork sausages, cured pork meat, and other cured meat products such as cured chicken, cured duck, and cured fish; snack products including ready-to-eat sausages, jerky, duck necks, duck feet, and clay pot rice; and frozen meat products including frozen sausages, frozen beef patties, and frozen chicken breast fillets. The company was founded on April 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Zhongshan, China.

