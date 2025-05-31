FST (KBSX) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.8% of FST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of FST shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FST and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FST $36.50 million $430,000.00 -4.43 FST Competitors $14.15 billion $71.35 million 35.27

FST’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FST. FST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FST N/A N/A -8.81% FST Competitors 11.22% -48.18% 1.91%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares FST and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

FST has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FST’s competitors have a beta of -0.05, suggesting that their average share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FST competitors beat FST on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

FST Company Profile

FST Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes steel golf shafts to golf club original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers steel shafts under the KBS brand name. FST Corp.is based in Chiayi, Taiwan.

