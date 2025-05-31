Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

RKLB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.35 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

RKLB opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 2.04. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $158,151.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,071,091.82. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,018 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 45,889 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 257,590 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 68,573 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

