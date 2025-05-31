Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Lowered to Hold Rating by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INFA. Wedbush downgraded Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W cut Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Informatica from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

NYSE:INFA opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. Informatica has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,565.82. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,934 shares of company stock worth $3,432,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Informatica by 126,639.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,369,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361,617 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,127,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,804,000 after buying an additional 2,459,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,199,000 after buying an additional 2,409,023 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,108,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,155,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,111,000 after buying an additional 1,591,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

