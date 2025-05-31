Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.59.

Okta Stock Down 3.6%

OKTA stock opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,452 shares of company stock worth $16,347,360 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

