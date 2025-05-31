Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) vs. Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Critical Contrast

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astera Labs and Sequans Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astera Labs $490.47 million 30.19 -$83.42 million $0.22 408.14 Sequans Communications $38.86 million 1.14 $57.04 million $2.18 0.80

Volatility and Risk

Sequans Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astera Labs. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astera Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Astera Labs has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Astera Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Astera Labs and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astera Labs -21.05% -10.40% -9.56% Sequans Communications 154.81% 186.78% 40.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Astera Labs and Sequans Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astera Labs 0 1 14 1 3.00 Sequans Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Astera Labs presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. Sequans Communications has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 328.82%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Astera Labs.

Summary

Sequans Communications beats Astera Labs on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules. The company also provides software, including source code and tools to enable manufacturers to integrate their solutions into their devices; and design support services. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Paris, France.

